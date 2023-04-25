Economic crisis: IMF bailout not enough; implement structurally tuned plans and waste aversion – Franklin Cudjoe to Gov’t

Ghana's foreign reserves are almost depleted and are projected to end 2023 with just three weeks of import cover, according to a warning from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The news comes as a major blow to a nation, which has been grappling with a widening trade deficit and rising debt levels.

In a tweet on Tuesday, April 25, Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of the IMANI Africa Policy Think Tank, referring to the IMF report said, "Ghana's reserves almost empty; to end 2023 at nearly 3 weeks of import cover– IMF. Simply means even with an IMF deal, it wouldn't be the Alladin's lamp. Structurally tuned plans & aversion to waste are prime."

The IMF has been advising Ghana on economic policies and providing financial support over the years.

In August 2019, Ghana successfully completed its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program with the IMF, which helped to stabilize the country's economy and restore macroeconomic stability.

However, the latest warning from the IMF suggests that Ghana's economic challenges are far from over.

Ghana's economy is heavily dependent on exports of gold, cocoa, and oil, which account for more than 80% of the country's foreign exchange earnings.

But the COVID-19 pandemic and by extension, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many, including government, say have disrupted global supply chains and reduced demand for commodities, leading to a decline in export revenues and a widening trade deficit.

However, critics and the opposition say, the government has also been borrowing excessively with most of it chaneled to capital expenditure, leading to a rapid increase in public debt.

To address these challenges, Cudjoe called for "structurally tuned plans" and an "aversion to waste."

He noted that government will need to implement reforms to boost productivity, diversify the economy, and reduce dependence on foreign aid and borrowing.

It will also need to promote fiscal discipline and transparency to restore investor confidence and attract foreign investment.

Meanwhile, the country is currently anticipating an IMF support of 3 billion dollars bailout which government says may be sealed before the end of the second quarter.