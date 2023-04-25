ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

There’s no garden in Akufo-Addo’s Kyebi residence; ignore Frimpong-Boateng’s ‘payback tactics’ – NPP

Headlines Professor Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister for Environment
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Professor Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister for Environment

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Abuakwa South Constituency have debunked claims by former Environment Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng that the rampant illegal mining activities almost destroyed President Akufo-Addo’s residence in Kyebi and affected parts of his garden.

In a statement, the executives said Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s allegations were “part of a grand scheme to use the state’s power to settle personal scores.”

They accused the former minister, who chaired the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, of peddling “palpable falsehoods” to discredit the President and the NPP.

The statement said: “We wish to unequivocally state, that this does not only form part of that suspicious grand scheme by Professor Boateng, to use the state's power to settle personal scores, probably, to punish the President for not reappointing him Minister of State in his second term, but also, smacks of a grand agenda to give our opponents undeserving arsenals to throw back at us in the run-up to the 2024 elections.”

According to the executives, it was impossible for any illegal mining to take place close to the President’s well-secured residence, which is surrounded by other houses.

They also disputed claims that the President has a garden at his Kyebi home.

“To add to the above, the President does not even have a garden, so to speak, in his Kyebi residence; therefore, to state that a section of his garden was affected, is nothing but palpable falsehood,” the statement said.

The executives accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of repeatedly linking Kyebi to galamsey to discredit the President and the NPP government.

They touted the President’s efforts at fighting illegal mining, including the formation of anti-galamsey taskforces and the prosecution of culprits.

But they admitted that “the approaches have not completely solved the problems.”

The statement was signed by Abuakwa South Constituency Communications Officer Felix Nyarko Acheampong.

Read full copies of the NPP’s two-page press statement below;

4252023112318-h41o266fea-5299cfa1-1587-4392-ad9b-0ef65ad03f96.jpeg

4252023112319-j5eq27t2gb-1aecc61c-6449-42b7-a8fa-dbe283cc13ed.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More on this story

More

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Physician assistants picket at MoH to demand postings Physician assistants picket at MoH to demand postings

40 minutes ago

It's not right for Pastors to take offering from worldly people yet rebuke secular music— Kumchacha It's not right for Pastors to take offering from worldly people yet rebuke secul...

48 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Atta – Finance Minister World Bank provides $372m guarantee for 2030 Eurobond

48 minutes ago

Adum murder: I killed her because she owed me GH5,000 — Inspector Adum murder: I killed her because she owed me GH¢5,000 — Inspector

1 hour ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi South Dayi MP petitions CHRAJ to probe galamsey allegations against NPP official...

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a conversation Economic crisis: IMF bailout not enough; implement structurally tuned plans and ...

1 hour ago

Former Environment Minister, Prof. Frimpong-Boatengleft and Gabby Otchere-Darko, leading member of the NPP Let me refresh your ‘lost memory’ about your client’s grave destruction of natur...

1 hour ago

Gabby Otchere Darko, leading member of the NPP Gabby Otchere-Darko once masterminded release of Chinese illegal miners – Prof. ...

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement Ghana needs a hard reset to build a new society — Oliver Barker

2 hours ago

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe Akufo-Addo is not only an accomplice but also a defender of companies engaged in...

Latest: News
body-container-line