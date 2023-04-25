There must be a national probe into Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report on illegal mining – Minority

25.04.2023 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has waded into the report on illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey compiled by the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The 32-page report was submitted to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency two years ago and has now been leaked to the media revealing how various officials of government have been engaged in illegal mining.

In a statement from Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, he said the issues raised in the report calls for a national probe.

“These revealing issues and several others in the damning report call for a national probe,” the Minority Leader said in a statement on Facebook.

According to Dr. Ato Forson, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report to the President on the failed work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining confirms that the whole "fight" was a fraudulent one.

He noted that the galamsey fight was shrouded in a well-calculated ruse to enable key government officials and functionaries at the Presidency to dabble in the very illicit business of galamsey.

Read the full statement from Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson below:

Dear all,

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report to the President on the failed work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, which was set up by President Akufo-Addo to fight the illegal mining menace, confirms that the whole "fight" was a fraudulent one. It was shrouded in a well-calculated ruse to enable key government officials and functionaries at the Presidency to dabble in the very illicit business of 'galamsey.'

Despite the President placing a moratorium on April 1, 2017, suspending all artisanal and small-scale mining in the country for a total period of one year and three months, we are told that in 2018, the government, acting through the Forestry Commission and Ministry of Lands, somehow contrived to give out all forest reserves in Ghana for mining activities.

To confirm the grand collusion, despite a Cabinet directive in 2019 to suspend the issuance of new licenses and permits, more illegal miners, including Chinese gangs, entered Ghana’s forest reserves with the help of government officials, and the destruction of Ghana’s forests and environment continued unabated.

These revealing issues and several others in the damning report call for a national probe.