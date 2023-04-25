Governance is not about mouth-mouth; those seeking power must note this – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has bemoaned President Akufo-Addo’s failure to reduce poverty since becoming President.

According to him, he thought when the President said “y3 te sika so nanso okom de y3n” in the run-up to the 2016 general election he knew how he was going to use the country’s resources to make the country better.

Unfortunately, he says it has not been the case as the country still remained underdeveloped with the citizenry continuously suffering.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo wants people seeking political power to note that governance is not about mouth-mouth but to solve problems.

“Akufo Addo said “y3 te sika so nanso okom de y3n”. I thought he knew how he was going to help us rake in our resources in order to minimize poverty, underdevelopment, and hunger.

“The essence of governance is to solve problems and not to explain them. We were promised a radical change of the Guggisberg economy but today nothing has been done to give meaning to this promise. Governance is not about mouth-mouth. Those seeking political power must note this,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo stressed in a post on Facebook.

The Political Science Professor shared these while commenting on a story on Dr. John Kwakye where he argues that Ghana is sitting on trillions of dollars of natural resource wealth and needs the right leaders to tap them for the good of the country.