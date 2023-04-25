ModernGhana logo
There is ongoing illegal mining at your doorstep; deal with it – Prof. Boateng tells Oppong Nkrumah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Dr. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has revealed more information he has on illegal mining (galamsey) close to the hometown of the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

In a statement, the renowned surgeon has admonished the Information Minister to take an interest in the illegality, investigate it, and ensure the necessary action is taken.

“Let me touch briefly on Illegal mining. Last week someone from your [Oppong Nkrumah] constituency sent me a video recording of illegal mining activities close to your hometown. I don't want to believe that what the person said about your role is true.

“The important thing is that Chinese and their Ghanaian collaborators are engaged in illegal mining at your doorstep. I encourage you to investigate it and take appropriate action,” Prof. Dr. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng said in a statement.

The former Minister issued this statement to reply to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah after the latter denied allegations made by the former in his 32-page report on illegal mining.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Environment has advised Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to take note that political power is both short-lived and effervescent.

“I will urge you to do your work diligently and avoid the coded and evil tactics Mr. Paul Adom Okyere boastfully and unashamedly told the world on 'Good Evening Ghana' that you employ to deal with your real and perceived enemies,” Prof. Boateng advised.

Read the full statement below:

4252023104337-vaqdthgtsn-767ef10b-02c0-4490-8f7d-3f323b588902

