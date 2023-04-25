PTA of Fijai SHS want reinstatement of suspended headmaster over illegal fees

The Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) of the Fijai Senior High School in Sekondi has jumped to the defence of the suspended headmaster of the school over alleged illegality.

The head, Mr. Kenneth Agbomodze was sent home last week by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for allegedly collecting unapproved fees.

The PTA is appealing to the education management body and the government to lift the suspension of the headmaster.

Evangelist Anthony Eshun, Vice Chairman of the Fijai SHS PTA, who spoke to Citi News on behalf of the PTA after their emergency meeting, said the headmaster is not guilty.

He explained that it is parents who levied themselves to enable the school to have adequate funds to run and care for their wards and thus appealed to the GES to recall the headmaster to duty.

“The reason we decided to pay this money is all about our children's welfare. We have decided to help the government to cater for our children, so they feel at home because sometimes, we send our children to school, and they are not given proper care, and it's sad. On behalf of the PTA, I beg GES to be merciful because the headmaster has done no wrong. We appeal that he is brought back”.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on April 18, 2023 interdicted Mr. Agbomodze, headmaster with immediate effect over alleged illegal fees collection in the school.

He was asked to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.

The GES indicated that his interdiction is pending investigation as the investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to management.

“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Mr. Kenneth Agbomodze, Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School with immediate effect, pending further investigation into an alleged collection of illegal fees in the school. Mr. Agbornodze is to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education. The investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to Management,” the GES said in its statement.