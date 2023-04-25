Ghana needs a hard reset to build a new society — Oliver Barker

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, has called for a hard reset of Ghana’s political and economic systems.

According to the good governance activist, the country needs to be put to factory reset and refreshed in order to lay the foundation for a new society to be built on new ideas and values.

In a tweet on Monday, April 24, the lawyer wrote, “This Country needs a Hard Reset! A generation raised on new ideas, different values and with the audacity to build a new society in the image of those values. This experiment isn’t it! We owe it to ourselves and tomorrow to unplug!”

Barker’s comments reflect the frustrations of many Ghanaians who are grappling with myriad of challenges, including corruption, embezzlement, nepotism and economic hardships.

Despite being one of the most stable democracies in Africa, Ghana is struggling to provide basic need for the betterment of its citizens.

Corruption is one of the biggest challenges facing Ghana.

According to Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2022, Ghana ranked 72nd position with a score of 43 out of 100.

Embezzlement of public funds and nepotism are also major issues that have hindered Ghana’s development.

In addition, the country is facing economic challenges, including high levels of unemployment and inflation.

The COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to government, have further exacerbated these issues, with many Ghanaians struggling to make ends meet.