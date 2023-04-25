ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana needs a hard reset to build a new society — Oliver Barker

Social News Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, has called for a hard reset of Ghana’s political and economic systems.

According to the good governance activist, the country needs to be put to factory reset and refreshed in order to lay the foundation for a new society to be built on new ideas and values.

In a tweet on Monday, April 24, the lawyer wrote, “This Country needs a Hard Reset! A generation raised on new ideas, different values and with the audacity to build a new society in the image of those values. This experiment isn’t it! We owe it to ourselves and tomorrow to unplug!”

Barker’s comments reflect the frustrations of many Ghanaians who are grappling with myriad of challenges, including corruption, embezzlement, nepotism and economic hardships.

Despite being one of the most stable democracies in Africa, Ghana is struggling to provide basic need for the betterment of its citizens.

Corruption is one of the biggest challenges facing Ghana.

According to Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2022, Ghana ranked 72nd position with a score of 43 out of 100.

Embezzlement of public funds and nepotism are also major issues that have hindered Ghana’s development.

In addition, the country is facing economic challenges, including high levels of unemployment and inflation.

The COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to government, have further exacerbated these issues, with many Ghanaians struggling to make ends meet.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Physician assistants picket at MoH to demand postings Physician assistants picket at MoH to demand postings

5 minutes ago

It's not right for Pastors to take offering from worldly people yet rebuke secular music— Kumchacha It's not right for Pastors to take offering from worldly people yet rebuke secul...

13 minutes ago

Ken Ofori-Atta – Finance Minister World Bank provides $372m guarantee for 2030 Eurobond

13 minutes ago

Adum murder: I killed her because she owed me GH5,000 — Inspector Adum murder: I killed her because she owed me GH¢5,000 — Inspector

44 minutes ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi South Dayi MP petitions CHRAJ to probe galamsey allegations against NPP official...

51 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a conversation Economic crisis: IMF bailout not enough; implement structurally tuned plans and ...

1 hour ago

Former Environment Minister, Prof. Frimpong-Boatengleft and Gabby Otchere-Darko, leading member of the NPP Let me refresh your ‘lost memory’ about your client’s grave destruction of natur...

1 hour ago

Gabby Otchere Darko, leading member of the NPP Gabby Otchere-Darko once masterminded release of Chinese illegal miners – Prof. ...

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement Ghana needs a hard reset to build a new society — Oliver Barker

2 hours ago

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe Akufo-Addo is not only an accomplice but also a defender of companies engaged in...

Latest: News
body-container-line