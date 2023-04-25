ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Avoid negative comparison; embrace personal struggles as opportunities for growth — Rev. Biney

Social News Rev. Patrick Biney, Associate Overseer of Crystal Grace Chapel International
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Rev. Patrick Biney, Associate Overseer of Crystal Grace Chapel International

Crystal Grace Chapel International experienced an inspiring moment on Sunday, April 23, during Rev. Patrick Biney’s sermon on “The working of God in the believer’s challenges.”

Rev. Biney encouraged the congregation not to see their suffering and difficulties in a negative light but see them as pathways to greater success.

“Know that it's part of life,” Rev. Biney said, referencing Psalm 30:5 and 11 which state that God can turn sorrow into joy.

The astute preacher noted that challenges are inevitable for believers, just as Jesus faced trials during his time on earth.

However, he urged the congregation to maintain a positive attitude, forgive themselves of past sins, and avoid bitterness.

“Your attitude and response to challenges are critical because it can make you better or bitter,” Rev. Biney said.

He drew inspiration from biblical figures like Abraham, Joseph, and Moses who overcame difficulties before God elevated them.

“Your enemies are even pushing you up to your success but they are unaware,” he added, quoting Acts 8:23.

Rev. Biney also encouraged the congregation not to compare themselves negatively to others.

“You may be comparing yourself wrongly, that is why you are not seeing who you are,” he said.

He cited the story of Esau who eventually became successful despite being robbed of his blessings.

“Maybe your challenges are there because of the calibre of person God made you. You may be a generational ground-breaker after those difficulties, ” Rev. Biney said, referencing Genesis 50:20.

The sermon left many congregants feeling reassured in their faith and hopeful for the future.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Rev. Patrick Biney, Associate Overseer of Crystal Grace Chapel International Avoid negative comparison; embrace personal struggles as opportunities for growt...

1 hour ago

Top 10 Best Ghanaian Players Abroad from the Weekend Top 10 Best Ghanaian Players Abroad from the Weekend

1 hour ago

Prof. Frimpong Boatengleft and Gabby Otchere-Darko My contributions to Ghana unmatched; you can’t equal in a million years – Prof. ...

1 hour ago

Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, sit atop a tank in Port Sudan. By - AFPFile Sudan's warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

1 hour ago

People prepare to board a bus departing the Sudanese capital Khartoum as battles rage between the army and paramilitaries. By - AFP US voices alarm on Wagner in Sudan, sends ships for fleeing Americans

1 hour ago

Govt working to facilitate Global Legal Entity identification for Ghanaian businesses – Bawumia Govt working to facilitate Global Legal Entity identification for Ghanaian busin...

1 hour ago

CPA UK welcomes Speaker Bagbin to UK Parliament CPA UK welcomes Speaker Bagbin to UK Parliament

1 hour ago

2024 elections is critical to NDC — Mahama 2024 elections is critical to NDC — Mahama

1 hour ago

Vote for winnable candidates - NDC vice chairman to delegates ahead of May 13 primaries Vote for winnable candidates - NDC vice chairman to delegates ahead of May 13 pr...

3 hours ago

Nungua: Paramount chief and chief priest smoke peace pipe as Kplejoo festival launched Nungua: Paramount chief and chief priest smoke peace pipe as Kplejoo festival la...

Latest: News
body-container-line