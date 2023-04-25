Avoid negative comparison; embrace personal struggles as opportunities for growth — Rev. Biney

Crystal Grace Chapel International experienced an inspiring moment on Sunday, April 23, during Rev. Patrick Biney’s sermon on “The working of God in the believer’s challenges.”

Rev. Biney encouraged the congregation not to see their suffering and difficulties in a negative light but see them as pathways to greater success.

“Know that it's part of life,” Rev. Biney said, referencing Psalm 30:5 and 11 which state that God can turn sorrow into joy.

The astute preacher noted that challenges are inevitable for believers, just as Jesus faced trials during his time on earth.

However, he urged the congregation to maintain a positive attitude, forgive themselves of past sins, and avoid bitterness.

“Your attitude and response to challenges are critical because it can make you better or bitter,” Rev. Biney said.

He drew inspiration from biblical figures like Abraham, Joseph, and Moses who overcame difficulties before God elevated them.

“Your enemies are even pushing you up to your success but they are unaware,” he added, quoting Acts 8:23.

Rev. Biney also encouraged the congregation not to compare themselves negatively to others.

“You may be comparing yourself wrongly, that is why you are not seeing who you are,” he said.

He cited the story of Esau who eventually became successful despite being robbed of his blessings.

“Maybe your challenges are there because of the calibre of person God made you. You may be a generational ground-breaker after those difficulties, ” Rev. Biney said, referencing Genesis 50:20.

The sermon left many congregants feeling reassured in their faith and hopeful for the future.