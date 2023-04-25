We demand immediate resignation of NPP activists from EC Board

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana, (CDG-GH) is worried about the security parameters being formulated by EC to characterize the 2024 elections. Among them are the composition of EC Board and the CI which has been rejected by Parliament. We therefore demand immediate resignation of all NPP activists from the Electoral Commission and its Board and demand a new CI.

Card bearing NPP members

The current Electoral Commission and its Board, epitomizes an appendage of the ruling NPP government. Members of NPP, like Jane Mensa, Dr Bossman Asare, Dr Sereboe, Dr Apiahene and Hajia are all integral part of the EC and its Board. In his own CV, Dr Apiahene admits he was Patron and funding member of TESCON of university of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani. He was also TESCON member of the University of Education, Winneba. With all this rubbish in the soup, the EC invariably loses its noble attributes such as fairness, neutrality and positive ethics in its operations.

State Capture

The EC require massive overhauling to reflect its mandate of fairness and neutrality before 2024 elections. The attitude, since 2017, of State Capture including capture of Judiciary, Police and Army, instigates arrogance and insatiable desire not to listen, but to enslave the voters including pensioners, who are desperately struggling for control over their own hard won savings.

Printed Ballot Papers

Still fresh in our minds eye, is the systematic rigging that accompanied the 2020 elections through extra printed ballot papers, stuffing of ballot boxes with stamped papers from EC officials; not forgetting the intimidation and reckless animosity ending in the killing of eight NDC members.

Strategic Concept

With the plethora of strategic concepts being developed at the EC, to rig 2024 elections, it is not surprising that Bryan Acheampong could confidently come out to declare; that NPP will not hand over power to NDC. As a former Minister of State in charge of National Security at the Presidency and considering the mayhem and gruesome brutality at AWW by-election, which goes to his credit, it is clear that NPP will be going into the 2024 election with an offensive security strategy.

Speech of Acheampong

The speech of Bryan Acheampong cannot be dismissed and classified as psychological warfare because he was repeating with emphasis, the “silent policy formulation” and pronouncement by President Akufo Addo himself and Laud Commey, his presidential Staffer.

Dr E. K. Hayford

Executive Director

Caucus for Democratic Governance

CDG-GH

0277606338