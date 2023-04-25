ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We demand immediate resignation of NPP activists from EC Board

...Akufo Addo must ensure ethics of neutrality and fairness
Press Release We demand immediate resignation of NPP activists from EC Board
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana, (CDG-GH) is worried about the security parameters being formulated by EC to characterize the 2024 elections. Among them are the composition of EC Board and the CI which has been rejected by Parliament. We therefore demand immediate resignation of all NPP activists from the Electoral Commission and its Board and demand a new CI.

Card bearing NPP members
The current Electoral Commission and its Board, epitomizes an appendage of the ruling NPP government. Members of NPP, like Jane Mensa, Dr Bossman Asare, Dr Sereboe, Dr Apiahene and Hajia are all integral part of the EC and its Board. In his own CV, Dr Apiahene admits he was Patron and funding member of TESCON of university of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani. He was also TESCON member of the University of Education, Winneba. With all this rubbish in the soup, the EC invariably loses its noble attributes such as fairness, neutrality and positive ethics in its operations.

State Capture
The EC require massive overhauling to reflect its mandate of fairness and neutrality before 2024 elections. The attitude, since 2017, of State Capture including capture of Judiciary, Police and Army, instigates arrogance and insatiable desire not to listen, but to enslave the voters including pensioners, who are desperately struggling for control over their own hard won savings.

Printed Ballot Papers
Still fresh in our minds eye, is the systematic rigging that accompanied the 2020 elections through extra printed ballot papers, stuffing of ballot boxes with stamped papers from EC officials; not forgetting the intimidation and reckless animosity ending in the killing of eight NDC members.

Strategic Concept
With the plethora of strategic concepts being developed at the EC, to rig 2024 elections, it is not surprising that Bryan Acheampong could confidently come out to declare; that NPP will not hand over power to NDC. As a former Minister of State in charge of National Security at the Presidency and considering the mayhem and gruesome brutality at AWW by-election, which goes to his credit, it is clear that NPP will be going into the 2024 election with an offensive security strategy.

Speech of Acheampong
The speech of Bryan Acheampong cannot be dismissed and classified as psychological warfare because he was repeating with emphasis, the “silent policy formulation” and pronouncement by President Akufo Addo himself and Laud Commey, his presidential Staffer.

Dr E. K. Hayford
Executive Director
Caucus for Democratic Governance
CDG-GH
0277606338

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Rev. Patrick Biney, Associate Overseer of Crystal Grace Chapel International Avoid negative comparison; embrace personal struggles as opportunities for growt...

1 hour ago

Top 10 Best Ghanaian Players Abroad from the Weekend Top 10 Best Ghanaian Players Abroad from the Weekend

1 hour ago

Prof. Frimpong Boatengleft and Gabby Otchere-Darko My contributions to Ghana unmatched; you can’t equal in a million years – Prof. ...

1 hour ago

Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, sit atop a tank in Port Sudan. By - AFPFile Sudan's warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

1 hour ago

People prepare to board a bus departing the Sudanese capital Khartoum as battles rage between the army and paramilitaries. By - AFP US voices alarm on Wagner in Sudan, sends ships for fleeing Americans

1 hour ago

Govt working to facilitate Global Legal Entity identification for Ghanaian businesses – Bawumia Govt working to facilitate Global Legal Entity identification for Ghanaian busin...

1 hour ago

CPA UK welcomes Speaker Bagbin to UK Parliament CPA UK welcomes Speaker Bagbin to UK Parliament

1 hour ago

2024 elections is critical to NDC — Mahama 2024 elections is critical to NDC — Mahama

1 hour ago

Vote for winnable candidates - NDC vice chairman to delegates ahead of May 13 primaries Vote for winnable candidates - NDC vice chairman to delegates ahead of May 13 pr...

3 hours ago

Nungua: Paramount chief and chief priest smoke peace pipe as Kplejoo festival launched Nungua: Paramount chief and chief priest smoke peace pipe as Kplejoo festival la...

Latest: Release
body-container-line