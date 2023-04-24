I'm looking up to Dampare for justice - Mother of lady shot dead in Adum by police lover

The mother of Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maa Adwoa, who was allegedly shot dead by her lover in Adum-Kumasi last Thursday, is pinning her hope in the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for justice to prevail.

Adwoa Nyarko told TV3‘s William Evans-Nkum that the family is looking up to Dr George Akuffo Dampare to ensure that justice is served them.

This follows the arrest of the suspect, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, on Sunday, April 23.

Suspected murderer

He was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

Mother of Maa Adwoa said she only wants justice.

“I am pleading with Dampare with my knees on the ground for him to help us get justice. The law must be made to work.

“I know I can’t get my daughter back but all we need is justice.”

An uncle to the deceased said the action of Inspector Ahmed has shocked them because he is the quiet type.

—3news.com p