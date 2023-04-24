ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I'm looking up to Dampare for justice - Mother of lady shot dead in Adum by police lover

Social News I'm looking up to Dampare for justice - Mother of lady shot dead in Adum by police lover
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The mother of Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maa Adwoa, who was allegedly shot dead by her lover in Adum-Kumasi last Thursday, is pinning her hope in the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for justice to prevail.

Adwoa Nyarko told TV3‘s William Evans-Nkum that the family is looking up to Dr George Akuffo Dampare to ensure that justice is served them.

This follows the arrest of the suspect, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, on Sunday, April 23.

424202353609-8cs1vjhuup-adum-murderer-ahmed-twumasi

424202353609-wbreuigtto-adum-murderer-ahmed-twumasi

Suspected murderer

He was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

Mother of Maa Adwoa said she only wants justice.

“I am pleading with Dampare with my knees on the ground for him to help us get justice. The law must be made to work.

“I know I can’t get my daughter back but all we need is justice.”

An uncle to the deceased said the action of Inspector Ahmed has shocked them because he is the quiet type.

—3news.com p

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Galamsey: Frimpong Boateng advises Oppong Nkrumah to avoid 'coded', 'evil' tactics in dealing with 'real', 'perceived' enemies Galamsey: Frimpong Boateng advises Oppong Nkrumah to avoid 'coded', 'evil' tacti...

12 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo launches World Book Capital 2023 President Akufo-Addo launches World Book Capital 2023

2 hours ago

Shama-Anlo fire: Affected residents appeal for support Shama-Anlo fire: Affected residents appeal for support

2 hours ago

SR: Residents demand transfer of Chief Inspector at Abrumase Police Station for engaging in illegal rosewood harvesting S/R: Residents demand transfer of Chief Inspector at Abrumase Police Station for...

2 hours ago

AFP - MARTIN BUREAU France to rebuke Chinese ambassador over Ukraine sovereignty remarks

4 hours ago

Your clients should have been prosecuted — Prof. Frimpong Boateng hits back at Gabby Your clients should have been prosecuted — Prof. Frimpong Boateng hits back at G...

5 hours ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian relationship expert and life coach Choose friends who see cheating as a big deal – Relationship expert to married m...

5 hours ago

Nigeria: First Ondo State barren female speaker delivers miracle baby at 54 Nigeria: First Ondo State ‘barren’ female speaker delivers miracle baby at 54

5 hours ago

Untreated toothaches can be fatal — IMaH Dentist Untreated toothaches can be fatal — IMaH Dentist

5 hours ago

Palm oil is not an ideal element for triggering vomiting – IMaH Head of Accident and Emergency Department Palm oil is not an ideal element for triggering vomiting – IMaH Head of Accident...

Latest: News
body-container-line