Palm oil is not an ideal element for triggering vomiting – IMaH Head of Accident and Emergency Department

Palm oil is not an ideal element for triggering vomiting in children after harmful chemical consumption, Dr. Barbara Ayesha Anawana Karbo, Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) has revealed.

Dr. Karbo noted that using palm oil as an antidote to poisoning could be dangerous in rare cases, and that, contrary to popular belief, palm oil does not cause vomiting.

"Most people believe that the best thing to do after ingesting poison is to induce vomiting to get the poison out of the system or to give an antidote that can neutralize the poison's effects," she said.

Dr. Karbo, an Emergency Medicine Physician, issued the warning during the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

Dr. Karbo noted while speaking on the topic of "First aid at home and basic life support," that water is the best cure to give a child after they have swallowed poisoned substances since water is a neutralizing component that can aid in diluting or slowing down the poison in the body.

"If a child consumes any dangerous chemicals, he or she should be transported to a health center for immediate treatment, and if the poisoned substance's container is found, it should also be transported," Dr. Karbo said.

"Taking the container of the poisonous substance to the healthcare facility would assist the specialist in administering the correct antidote to the child," she explained.

She noted that attempting to use palm oil as a toxic antidote is a risky effort.

Many people feel that induced vomiting aids in chemical evacuation from the stomach, however, "there are some poisons whose effects are exacerbated by vomiting, so vomiting should never be induced in such cases."

Toxic substances, according to her children, are a pervasive issue in our society. As a result, when a child absorbs any hazardous chemical, parents should avoid giving the child palm oil or forcing the infant to vomit, which are both regarded as bad practices.

According to Dr. Karbo, forcing a child to vomit with palm oil would almost surely end in the youngster aspirating, resulting in oil inhalation and a disastrous conclusion.

She went on to say that using palm oil to induce vomiting comes with its own set of health hazards, as inhaling it into the lungs could result in a complication in which the infant develops other health problems.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, stated that "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" is part of a joint effort to give a platform for distributing health information.

Existing research shows that media efforts to improve public health can help raise awareness of a health problem, increase knowledge about health topics, and make a health topic or problem more relevant, sensitizing the public.

As a result, Mr. Ameyibor recommended both traditional and social media managers spend time engaging health professionals to educate the public, stating that "the education we offer today through our media platform may save a life tomorrow."