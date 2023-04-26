ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku West: Boya Kpalsako Assemblies of God pastor Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo retires from active ministry

General News Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo

A valedictory service has been held in honour of one of the stalwart servants, Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo, on 22nd April 2023 at New Life Assemblies of God, Boya in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Until his retirement, he was the founder of Boya Kpalsako Assemblies of God, which now has a resident pastor.

He served the organization for 37 years and held several positions during his ministry.

Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo's life and ministry have been driven by two main passions - his fervency in prayer and his total obedience to the Lord.

His extraordinary confidence, selfless service, and devotion to duty are always inspirations to all around him. His values of integrity, excellence, stewardship and dignity are noteworthy and worthy of emulation.

Rev James Awinzangiti Anafo, throughout his ministry for 37 years, several people have responded to the call of God and are now pastoring in various churches within the Assembly of God Ghana.

Rev James Awinzangiti Anafo, was born on 4th February 1956 in Tanga in Bawku West District to the late Anafo Job Azure and Sheitu Widana who were both Christians.

Rev James Awinzangiti Anafo was called into full-time ministry in 1983. He later went to Northern Ghana Bible Institute now Assemblies of God Theological Seminary north campus, Kumbungu where he studied for three years from 1983-1985. He proceeded to pursue his degree program at West Africa Advance School of Theology (WAAST) in 2007 at Lome in Togo.

New Life Assemblies of God, Church congregation of Boya where Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo was pastoring has donated a bull, a house and an amount of GHS25,000.00 for his upkeep.

General Council of Assemblies of God donated Ghc15,000.00 while the Assemblies of God, Kusaug Region B donated Ghc10,000.00.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo is collapsing Ghanas cocoa sector – Mahama Akufo-Addo is collapsing Ghana’s cocoa sector – Mahama

25 minutes ago

Nana Akomea criticises presidency's attacks on Prof. Frimpong Boateng, accuses government of interference Nana Akomea criticises presidency's attacks on Prof. Frimpong Boateng, accuses g...

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey report: Where are the so-called neutrals, anti-galamsey media networks ...

1 hour ago

WR: Police arrest three for robbery attack on gold-buying shop at Tarkwa W/R: Police arrest three for robbery attack on gold-buying shop at Tarkwa

1 hour ago

Galamsey report: Mahama's Special Aide accuses government of complicity in galamsey scandal Galamsey report: Mahama's Special Aide accuses government of complicity in galam...

3 hours ago

Partner private sector to provide cutting edge medical equipment for our hospitals – Bawumia Partner private sector to provide cutting edge medical equipment for our hospita...

3 hours ago

Korle Bu thanks Bawumia, Bank of Ghana for 1m Catherization Laboratory Korle Bu thanks Bawumia, Bank of Ghana for $1m Catherization Laboratory

3 hours ago

Bawumia inaugurates one-million-dollar Catheterization Laboratory for Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Bawumia inaugurates one-million-dollar Catheterization Laboratory for Korle-Bu T...

3 hours ago

Some of the suspects Four suspects in murder of soldier at Ashaiman freed

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo urges all-out effort to tackle Gulf of Guinea maritime threats Akufo-Addo urges all-out effort to tackle Gulf of Guinea maritime threats

Latest: News
body-container-line