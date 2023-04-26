Bawku West: Boya Kpalsako Assemblies of God pastor Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo retires from active ministry

A valedictory service has been held in honour of one of the stalwart servants, Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo, on 22nd April 2023 at New Life Assemblies of God, Boya in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Until his retirement, he was the founder of Boya Kpalsako Assemblies of God, which now has a resident pastor.

He served the organization for 37 years and held several positions during his ministry.

Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo's life and ministry have been driven by two main passions - his fervency in prayer and his total obedience to the Lord.

His extraordinary confidence, selfless service, and devotion to duty are always inspirations to all around him. His values of integrity, excellence, stewardship and dignity are noteworthy and worthy of emulation.

Rev James Awinzangiti Anafo, throughout his ministry for 37 years, several people have responded to the call of God and are now pastoring in various churches within the Assembly of God Ghana.

Rev James Awinzangiti Anafo, was born on 4th February 1956 in Tanga in Bawku West District to the late Anafo Job Azure and Sheitu Widana who were both Christians.

Rev James Awinzangiti Anafo was called into full-time ministry in 1983. He later went to Northern Ghana Bible Institute now Assemblies of God Theological Seminary north campus, Kumbungu where he studied for three years from 1983-1985. He proceeded to pursue his degree program at West Africa Advance School of Theology (WAAST) in 2007 at Lome in Togo.

New Life Assemblies of God, Church congregation of Boya where Rev. James Awinzangiti Anafo was pastoring has donated a bull, a house and an amount of GHS25,000.00 for his upkeep.

General Council of Assemblies of God donated Ghc15,000.00 while the Assemblies of God, Kusaug Region B donated Ghc10,000.00.