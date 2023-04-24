Eid-ul-Fitr: Hajia Saratu Sidi Ali Foundation fetes Muslim kids in Obuasi

Obuasi based NGO, Hajia Saratu Sidi Ali foundation has partnered the Muslim community in Obuasi to feed over 500 Muslim kids in Obuasi to mark this year's Eid-ul-Fitr.

The program dubbed "Ramafest" was not short of activities as children from Obuasi and beyond were entertained, fed whiles some won prizes during the Quarani recitals competition.

The Executive Director of the NGO , Mohammed Issahaku said the group has been embarking on such activities since 2016. He said the NGO believes giving back to the community was a means to show love and affection to people which is a key tenant in Islam.

He intimated that the group was more concerned about giving the Muslim children quality education hence has put in place measures to sponsor children from the Muslim communities through school.

" Our NGO was set up to recognise the efforts of our late mother who championed education throughout her life. We decided to make formal education an objective of the NGO to uphold the legacy of Hajia Saratu," she stated.

Over 50 children were given Quaran and other Islamic literature. This Mr. Issahaku believed it will inculcate in the Muslim child the need to also read the Quran which talks about peace, love for one another and the need to uphold one's integrity.

The children who gathered at the Obuasi Central Mosque had fun. They entertained themselves with bouncy castle, swimming, train riding, etc. This the Executive Director said will be an annual affair where the Muslim child will have a place to entertain themselves after Ramadan.