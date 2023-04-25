Understand the principles of Islam and lead an exemplary life — Muslim Elder

25.04.2023 LISTEN

An elder in Bibiani Bekwai Anwiaso Constituency in the Western North Region, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohamed has stressed the need for young Muslim men and women to equip themselves with the teachings of the Quran and lead lives worthy of emulation in the society.

Speaking to the Correspondent in an interview in reaction to the climax of the Eid-ul-Fitr, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohamed thanked Allah for a successful occasion.

He noted that although the occasion has ended on a successful note, some youth resorted to actions that tarnished the image of the religion.

Hence his call on such Muslim youth to avoid that negative behaviour to help maintain the already good name of Islam.

He said on occasions like Eidl-Fitr, Muslims need to reflect on peace, love, unity and forgiveness of sins since the religion was established on the foundation of peace.

"Therefore, one must be moderate when he or she decided to enjoy the occasion. If you fast for 30 solid days for forgiveness and break it with violence leading to police arrest or hospital admission, then what is the essence of the fast," he quizzes.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mohamed called on Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliations to pray for the President, Ministers of state among others for God's blessings and wisdom to deliver citizens from the current hardship.