E/R: Education is key to national development — NDC Chairman

The Abuakwa North Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Alhaji Sadidi Mohammed popularly called Arab Money has said education is the surest way to socio-economic development of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on the 22nd April, 2023 at Akyem Old Tafo, Mr Sadidi Mohammed stated that, if the Government prioritises education, the country will benefit immensely.

He added that social vices by the youth will be a thing of the past if they are given quality education.

He further admonished the Government to stop the rhetorics and invest in quality education in the country since the Free Senior High School suffers set backs.

"If the Government is able to fix all the anomalies in the Free SHS they said they have introduced, it will help the youth to be self dependant with jobs and avoid all social vices like thievery, robberies, drug peddling and others because the devil finds work for the idle hands," he stated.

Alhaji Sadidi Mohammed used the opportunity to advise all the three (3) Parliamentary aspirants and their supporters to engage in clean campaign devoid of insults and name calling.

He admonished all the contestants and supporters to unite after the contest and rally behind whosoever emerges winner to restle power from the long held NPP Parliamentary seat in 2024.

"I encourage all the three (3) contestants in the Constituency and their supporters to do clean campaign. It's an internal affair and whosoever emerges winner we all come together, support the person and clinch onto the Abuakwa North seat 2024. I assure all the aspirants that, the Constituency Executives have created equal playing field for all and are not supporting any particular Candidate," Alhaji Sadidi Mohammed.

Alhaji Sadidi Mohammed also wished all Muslims in Abuakwa North, the Country and the world in general an Eid Mubarak.

He said all hands should be on deck for the National Democratic Congress to win elections 2024 for the betterment of all Ghanaians.