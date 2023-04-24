When I returned to Ghana from Germany you were just 6years old —Prof. Frimpong-Boateng replies Oppong Nkrumah

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has responded to the Minister of Information regarding the latter’s reply to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) report.

After that report was leaked, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah felt disappointed and denied the claims made in the March 19, 2021, report, describing them as “false”.

“Over the years, I had nothing but great admiration for Prof Boateng ' s public spirited works and as an inspirational citizen.

“I feel gravely offended over the false claims he has made and the hurtful conclusions he has sought to exact about me precisely because of the great esteem in which I have held him.”

He, however, forgave the good old professor.

But Prof Frimpong-Boateng said it was “normal” for Mr Oppong Nkrumah to deny the allegations.

He said very few people in such positions will own up to wrongdoings.

“I have good advice for you, though,” the respected heart surgeon stated.

“When I was part of the government, we were colleagues and I related to you as such.

“Now I will advise you as my son, just as I do my children. After all you are the same age as my 4th born son. When I returned to Ghana from Germany to start the cardiothoracic project you were just 6 years old as my 4th child. I will not lie to you or insult you or be harsh on you.

“My advice is, always remember that political power is both short – lived and effervescent.”

The Chairman of the erstwhile IMCIM also revealed current activity of galamsey close to the hometown of the Information Minister.

“I don't want to believe that what the person said about your role is true. The important thing is that Chinese and their Ghanaian collaborators are engaged in illegal mining at your doorstep.”

He asked his former colleague to “investigate it and take appropriate action”.