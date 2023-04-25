Thousands in Ho Central benefit from free eye screening and medication

The humanitarian support and social intervention project funded by a Ho Central NDC parliamentary aspirant Hon. Edem Kofi Kpotosu has benefited over one thousand constituents suffering from various eye problems in the Constituency.

In a memo sighted from the Free Eye Screening and Medication outreach team funded by Hon. Edem Kofi Kpotosu indicates that 1,574 persons have so far benefited from the initiative in the constituency in the first phase since its inception in January to March this year.

The memo further detailed that 377 delegates and 1,177 non-delegates have also benefitted.

The exercise led by Lilimed Outreach, an eye specialist has recorded a massive turnout.

"This is to inform you that the first phase of the free eye screening and medication exercise sponsored by Hon. Edem Kofi Kpotosu in Ho Central Constituency was successfully held in sixteen communities starting from Sokode Gbogame on the January 25, 2023 and ended at Atikpui on the March 31, 2023," the Memo noted.

A monthly report from the communications team of Hon. Kpotosu also noted that "The exercise, as usual, saw massive turnouts from both delegates and non-delegates. Currently, we are glad to inform you that about 377 delegates and 1, 574 non-delegates have benefited from the exercise since its inception."

"We are also glad to inform you that both delegates and non-delegates in the constituency continued to appreciate the massive social work sponsored by Hon Edem Kofi Kpotosu in their various communities," the memo added.

However, phase two of the exercise expected to start in April according to the memo has successfully commenced in three communities from the first week in April after Nyive and Atikpui where the first phase ended in March.

Speaking to the media, Hon. Edem Kofi Kpotosu on Saturday, April 8, 2023 emphasized his continued support to the people of Ho Central when he inaugurated Sokode Zonal Office of the NDC as part of his campaign launch.

He believes it's a good step in getting the party's activities closer to the people from all the Ho Central Zones of the NDC.

He promised quarterly town hall meetings with the constituents in addition to monthly virtual meetings which he believes will keep him connected to the people of Ho Central.

As his second time attempt after defeat to Hon. Benjamin Komla Kpodo in the 2019 primaries, Hon. Kpotosu remains resolute about winning the Ho Central primaries.