Alan celebrates Chief Imam’s enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel on his 104th birthday

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen was at the residence of the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Sunday, April 23, to wish him a happy birthday.

The celebrated Chief Imam turned 104 years old yesterday.

After visiting the National Chief Imam, Alan Kyeremateng heaped praise on him for his enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel, and compassionate leadership.

He prayed for good health and the blessings of Allah for His Eminence Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

“I extend my warmest wishes to the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on the occasion of his 104th birthday. We celebrate his remarkable longevity, enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel, and compassionate leadership.

“On behalf of myself, my wife, Patricia, and the entire family, I wish His Eminence a very happy birthday and many more years of good health, happiness, and blessings,” Alan Kyerematen said.

Alan Kyerematen further expressed appreciation to the National Chief Imam for his warm hospitality and the opportunity to celebrate his 104th birthday with him at his residence.