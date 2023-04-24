ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alan celebrates Chief Imam’s enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel on his 104th birthday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Alan celebrates Chief Imams enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel on his 104th birthday
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen was at the residence of the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Sunday, April 23, to wish him a happy birthday.

The celebrated Chief Imam turned 104 years old yesterday.

After visiting the National Chief Imam, Alan Kyeremateng heaped praise on him for his enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel, and compassionate leadership.

He prayed for good health and the blessings of Allah for His Eminence Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

“I extend my warmest wishes to the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on the occasion of his 104th birthday. We celebrate his remarkable longevity, enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel, and compassionate leadership.

“On behalf of myself, my wife, Patricia, and the entire family, I wish His Eminence a very happy birthday and many more years of good health, happiness, and blessings,” Alan Kyerematen said.

Alan Kyerematen further expressed appreciation to the National Chief Imam for his warm hospitality and the opportunity to celebrate his 104th birthday with him at his residence.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Police on Sunday rescued a young person from Shakahola forest, where dozens of bodies have been discovered. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya's Ruto vows action after 51 bodies linked to cult found

1 hour ago

Alan celebrates Chief Imams enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel on his 104th birthday Alan celebrates Chief Imam’s enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel on his 104th...

1 hour ago

Govt commits to evacuate Ghanaians caught-up in troubling Sudan Gov’t commits to evacuate Ghanaians caught-up in troubling Sudan

1 hour ago

Bawumia prays for long life, good health for Chief Imam on his 104th birthday Bawumia prays for long life, good health for Chief Imam on his 104th birthday

2 hours ago

Issouf Sanogo, AFP Sixty civilians murdered by men in army uniform in northern Burkina Faso

2 hours ago

The Sudanese doctors' union says 13 hospitals nationwide have been shelled and 19 others evacuated since fighting began. By Ali SHUKUR Mdecins sans Frontires MSFAFPFile Stench of death engulfs Sudan hospitals, but leaving is mortal danger

16 hours ago

Jealous Police Inspector arrested for murder of girlfriend in Kumasi Jealous Police Inspector arrested for murder of girlfriend in Kumasi

21 hours ago

WR: Stop your political favoritism in giving out projects and come complete your abandoned toilet facility at Cape Three Points — Group to GNPC W/R: Stop your political favoritism in giving out projects and come complete you...

21 hours ago

US court shares marital assets in Bannor versus Bannor divorce suit US court shares marital assets in Bannor versus Bannor divorce suit

22 hours ago

Victims of internet fraud are not foolish, they're only ignorant about cyber safety tips — Rotimi Onadipe Victims of internet fraud are not foolish, they're only ignorant about cyber saf...

Latest: News
body-container-line