Gov't commits to evacuate Ghanaians caught-up in troubling Sudan

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Govt commits to evacuate Ghanaians caught-up in troubling Sudan
The government of Ghana has indicated that plans are underway to evacuate Ghanaians from conflict-prone Sudan.

In the past week, the Republic of Sudan has witnessed a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties.

The capital of Sudan, Khartoum has been the epicentre of the clashes with civilians being the most affected

According to Ghana's Honorary Consulate in Khartoum, although a number of Ghanaian nationals particularly students are affected by the unending conflict, everyone is safe.

In a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, it is working closely with the Ghana Embassy in Cairo, Egypt which has concurrent accreditation to Sudan, and the Honorary Consulate to coordinate the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals.

The release notes that plans are currently underway to secure the safe passage of Ghanaians to Ethiopia before they return home.

“Government wishes to assure the general public, in particular, the families and acquaintances of Ghanaians in the Sudan that every effort is being made to ensure the safety of their loved ones until their arrival in Ghana,” the release from the Ministry stressed.

Meanwhile, government has joined the International Community to appeal to the warring factions to cease fire and allow negotiations to resume for the sake of the peace and safety of the People of the Sudan.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
