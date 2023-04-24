ModernGhana logo
Bawumia prays for long life, good health for Chief Imam on his 104th birthday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the National Chief Imam His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on Sunday, April 23, to celebrate his birthday.

The National Chief Imam yesterday clocked 104 years.

In a post on Facebook after his visit, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia prated for long life and good health for the Chief Imam.

“I had the honour of visiting the National chief imam today on the occasion of his 104th birthday. May Allah continue to bless him with long life and good health,” the Vice President said.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued, “It's been over a century of grace and impactful life. The immense national respect he commands, underlines his significant contributions to many areas of Ghana's development, including education, peace, and unity.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to grant our father good health in the years ahead.”

