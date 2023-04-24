Nigeria: First Ondo State ‘barren’ female speaker delivers miracle baby at 54

The first female Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele-Ajulo has delivered a baby at the age of 54, after struggling with infertility for years.

Akindele, who represented Okitipupa Constituency 1 between 2011 to 2019, became Speaker in 2014 but was removed in 2017.

According to friends, she has been struggling for a child for decades without success until now.

“What God cannot do doesn’t exist. First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly delivered a bouncing baby on Saturday.

“Her first fruit!! What a cheering news! i’m so happy for you big sis. Congratulations Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele,” said Segun Odidi, an associate on Facebook.

Akindele, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, was overwhelmed by the news.

Political allies and well-wishers have been flooding her with congratulatory messages on social media.

At 54, Akindele has miraculously delivered a child, defying numerous obstacles and naysayers who doubted the possibility.

Her story has inspired many struggling with infertility in Nigeria who believe there is hope for them.

Though Akindele's time in the Assembly ended years ago, she continues to serve as an inspiration to many women in various roles.