I don’t want this ‘Development in Freedom’ – Oliver Barker blasts NPP's failed fight on Galamsey

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker Vormawor, the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement has criticized government's posture on the fight against illegal small-scale mining, also known as Galamsey, in Ghana.

In a social media post, Barker expressed concern about the damning revelations in the report compiled by the former Environment Minister, Professor Frimpong-Boateng.

The report indicted several high-profile persons and appointees of the NPP government deeply involved in the galamsey menace.

This Mr. Barker cited the NPP's slogan, "Development in freedom," and said should be rejected if that was what it meant.

“The President had that report since March 2021 and did nothing! Let that sink in! Today Newsfile will regale us with sordid details, feigned surprises and the moral outrage of the arm chair activists.

“But since the fish is rotten from the top and crooks run this town…… No one will resign; no one will be impeached. Not a single person has taken responsibility for Galamsey.

“If this is Development in Freedom, I don’t want it,” his Facebook post reads.

