Adum murder: Married Police Officer who allegedly shot and killed girlfriend grabbed from hideout

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Inspector Ahmed Twumasi for allegedly murdered a woman believed to be his girlfriend in Kumasi.

The shooting incident occurred on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

According to a police report, the suspect had been on the run since the incident but was arrested in a special police operation at Sekyere near Effiduase.

He is currently in police custody awaiting trial.

"The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident," the police said in a statement.

"The suspect is currently in Police custody and will be put before court to face justice," the police added.

Background
The man, later identified as Inspector Twumasi, shot his ex-girlfriend five times following the end of their relationship.

The victim, named as Maa Adwoa, died from gunshot wounds at Adum Dufie Towers in Kumasi's central business district, according to local TV station Kessben TV.

Sources said the couple had been together until Twumasi accused Maa Adwoa of cheating.

Although she denied the claims, Twumasi restricted her movements and communication.

Maa Adwoa then ended the relationship, angering Twumasi.

Twumasi allegedly threatened dire consequences if Maa Adwoa quits but went ahead to break up with him.

Twumasi reportedly tracked her down and shot her multiple times, leading to her death on Thursday night.

