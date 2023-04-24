ModernGhana logo
Court jails unemployed man for unlawful entry and attempt to commit crime  

2 HOURS AGO

Frank Yeboah, 23-year-old unemployed has been convicted to one year imprisonment for unlawful entry and attempt to commit crime.

The Hohoe Circuit Court sentenced the convict after a full trial of the case following the convict’s plea of not guilty, when he was arraigned.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, Prosecuting told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that the convict and the complainant were neighbours.

He said the complainant left for work on July 28, 2022, at 0700 hours during which she had locked her house with no one in the house but the convict at about 1100 hours, scaled the fence wall of the complainant to commit a crime.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict entered the compound and made advances to the door of the complainant and vigorously shook it to get access to her hall but to no avail.

He said the noise caught the attention of some neighbours, who drew closer and saw the convict shaking the door.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict initially said the complainant had sent him to collect trash from her compound but upon further questioning from the neighbours, the convict bolted but was pursued and arrested.

He said the neighbours contacted the complainant via phone call and she denied sending the convict to her house.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the complainant together with a witness in the case brought the convict to the police station where he was re-arrested.

GNA

