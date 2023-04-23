ModernGhana logo
Jealous Police Inspector arrested for murder of girlfriend in Kumasi

23.04.2023 LISTEN

The Police have this evening arrested a Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and killed a female adult, who was believed to be his girlfriend.

The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region, on Thursday, 20th April 2023.

The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti region as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be put before court to face justice.

