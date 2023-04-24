ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Suhum: Man shoots Qnet staff dead over mango, reports himself to police

Crime & Punishment Suhum: Man shoots Qnet staff dead over mango, reports himself to police
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A man identified as Oto Acquah believes to be in his 50s reportedly stormed the Suhum Police Station to report himself for shooting dead a staff of Qnet for picking his mangos.

The incident occurred at Kwasi Larbi, a suburb of the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region, Saturday night around 11:30 pm.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified went with some of his colleague staff and upon returning home around the suspect’s enclave, went to the suspect’s house to pick some mangos in the compound.

However, the suspect who has been wild in the area and has been accused of chasing children for picking his mangos from his compound, when he saw the victim picking the mangos at night went to pick up his AK47 gun from his room and gunned down the victim.

The deceased, a source confirmed died instantly. His colleagues who were walking with him reportedly fled from the scene.

The suspect thereafter allegedly kept the body in his compound late into the midnight before going to the Police station to report the matter.

The Police later arrived in the house to convey the victim who was found in a pool of blood to the Suhum Government Hospital morgue for preservation.

The suspect, Otu Acquah, a married man with children, is currently in Police cells assisting in investigation.

—DGN online

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Kwame Ati Asare Prime suspect in Axim galamsey gang arrested

2 hours ago

Suhum: Man shoots Qnet staff dead over mango, reports himself to police Suhum: Man shoots Qnet staff dead over mango, reports himself to police

2 hours ago

I will help NPP retain Kumawu seat – Newly elected parliamentary candidate I will help NPP retain Kumawu seat – Newly elected parliamentary candidate

2 hours ago

Ill revive Tema oil refinery when elected President – Mahama I’ll revive Tema oil refinery when elected President – Mahama

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo eulogizes the late Nana Boakye Tromo III Akufo-Addo eulogizes the late Nana Boakye Tromo III

2 hours ago

Ghanas international reserves almost empty – IMF report Ghana’s international reserves almost empty – IMF report

2 hours ago

All 73 Ghanaian students in Sudan accounted for, nobody harmed — Govt All 73 Ghanaian students in Sudan accounted for, nobody harmed — Govt

2 hours ago

Your intervention got Chinese galamseyers freed and IMCIM task force, journalists attacked by your clients soldier guards – Frimpong-Boateng to Gabby Your ‘intervention’ got Chinese galamseyers freed and IMCIM task force, journali...

2 hours ago

Galamsey report: I was sad for Ghana after listening to ignorant Gabby – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng Galamsey report: I was sad for Ghana after listening to ignorant Gabby – Prof. F...

3 hours ago

When I returned to Ghana from Germany you were just 6years old —Prof. Frimpong-Boateng replies Oppong Nkrumah When I returned to Ghana from Germany you were just 6years old —Prof. Frimpong-B...

Latest: News
body-container-line