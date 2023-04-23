ModernGhana logo
Sudan conflict: Government begin plans to evacuate Ghanaian nationals

Headlines A scene from the conflict in Sudan
2 HOURS AGO
A scene from the conflict in Sudan

Government of Ghana has announced plans to evacuate its citizens from Sudan following deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.

The conflict has takeover the capital Khartoum over the past week, resulting in several casualties.

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said all Ghanaian nationals, especially students, have been affected by the conflict.

However, the Ghana Honorary Consulate in Khartoum has reported that all Ghanaians are currently safe.

"The Ghana Embassy in Cairo, Egypt which has concurrent accreditation to the Sudan working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Honorary Consulate are coordinating the evacuation of our nationals, and plans are currently underway to secure their safe passage to Ethiopia," the statement said.

The government assured Ghanaians that efforts are underway to ensure the safe evacuation of citizens from Sudan.

"Government wishes to assure the general public, in particular, the families and acquaintances of Ghanaians in the Sudan that every effort is being made to ensure the safety of their loved ones until their arrival in Ghana," the statement said.

The government joined the international community to call for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations to end the conflict for the safety of Sudanese citizens.

"The Government of Ghana joins the International Community to appeal to the warring factions to cease fire and allow negotiations to resume for the sake of the peace and safety of the People of the Sudan," the statement concluded.

Read a full copy of the ministry’s release below;

423202331923-m6itl8w331-ed806ddd-e6aa-47e9-82d7-e58ba8b500e3.jpeg

Latest: News
