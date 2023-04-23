ModernGhana logo
Learn from Kenya, interview candidates for Chief Justice position live on TV — Imani Boss

Ghana must emulate the practice in Kenya regarding the appointment of a Chief Justice, the Founding President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has suggested.

Mr Cudjoe indicated that in Kenya, the candidates are interviewed live on television by the Judicial Service Commission for the whole world to observe.

The successful candidate is then presented to Parliament for vetting and subsequently the President appoints the person.

But in Ghana, the president nominates the person for Parliamentary vetting and subsequently, approval.

On May 24, Ghana’s Justice Anin Yeboah will be retiring upon attaining the age of 70.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to nominate another person for vetting and Parliamentary approval.

Commenting on this on Facebook, Mr Franklin Cudjoe said “the Kenyan Judicial Service Commission conducts live interviews on TV in search of a new Chief Justice.

“The successful candidate is then presented to Parliament for vetting and subsequent appointment by the President.

“We should do same in Ghana.”

