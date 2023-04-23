ModernGhana logo
President Akufo-Addo urges new UEW’s Chancellor to improve training of educators

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) to continue to produce professional educators who will spearhead the government’s new national vision of education aimed at championing rapid economic and social development.

The President who was speaking at the 2nd investiture and induction of the Omanhene of the Effutu Traditional Area Nai Ghartey VII as the new Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba charged the Omanhene to use his office to ensure peace at the University.

President Akufo-Addo also applauded the leadership of Alhaji Asumani Banda, the immediate past Chancellor of the University for steering it to greater heights emerging as the third-best university in Ghana in 2016 and adjudged the most sustainable university in Ghana last year.

Nai Ghartey VII assured the president of his readiness to chart a new path that will continue to improve and expand the gains of the University.

He also promised to use alternative dispute resolution to ensure peace in the university which has in the recent past seen a lot of wrangling.

