W/R: Stop your political favoritism in giving out projects and come complete your abandoned toilet facility at Cape Three Points — Group to GNPC

By Abdullah Kweku Afedzi
2 HOURS AGO
2 HOURS AGO

Western Nzema Youth League have called on corporate organizations especially oil and gas companies operating in the Cape Three Point Area to as a matter of priority complete the abandoned toilet in the community.

Cape Three Points, a village located near Princes Town in the Western Region of Ghana is said to have no toilet facility and as such, residents were often compelled to use the beach as their place of convenience, thus affecting the scenic beauty of the area.

However, a toilet facility which was started by the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) some two years ago had been abandoned for unexplained reasons.

The Western Nzema Youth League said in a statement issued and signed by its leader, Dr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie and copied to the media in Takoradi over the weekend.

“Sanitation is key in every society and it will surprise you to know that Ghana's cape three point cannot boast of a single toilet facility not to talk of access to clean water,” the statement said.

The statement noted that there was growing despondency regarding the sanitary facility that was started two years ago by GNPC but had been left to rot.

“We urge the GNPC to stop political favoritism and favoritism in delivering projects across the Western region and complete the abandoned toilet Facility which is left to rot in the bush,” the statement added.

The statement bemoaned why in the 21st century, a village with much relevance and importance could not access basic necessities such as toilets.

“It is very disheartening and not humane. Nzema's are the most peaceful people thus always taken for granted and neglected despite being the owners of Ghana's Hydrocarbon Resources. So as a matter of urgency, we are calling on all stakeholders to come to the aid of this sensational community and give them a befitting place for nature's call,” it emphasised.

