May this Eid be a turning point in Sagnarigu — Attah Issah prays from Mecca

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr Atta Issah has called on the Muslim community to use the Eid to pray for a positive change in the Sagnarigu Constituency.

According to him, the Sagnarigu Constituency deserves better representation in Parliament, noting that it needs a representative "who will not only represent the interest of the people in Parliament but draw massive development to the constituency."

He also appealed to the Muslim Community on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-ul- Fitr to pray for Allah's intervention to save Ghana's economy from the mismanagement of the ruling NPP.

He said the country needed divine intervention to save it from the "reckless and incompetent" NPP administration.

In his Eid-ul-Fitr Message to his Constituents and Ghanaians, the NDC's Finance Officer praised the Islamic Community for their steadfastness and prayers for the country during the 30 days of fasting in the Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan.

"To the good people of my beloved Sagnarigu Constituency, especially the entire Muslim community, I congratulate you on your successful completion of the spiritual exercise of hunger and thirst for a whole month.

"May Allah in his infinite mercy use this to cleanse us and enable us contribute our quota in developing the constituency to be a shining example among its peers," part of the statement read.

Mr Issah has vowed to unseat outspoken NDC MP for Sagnarigu, Alhaji ABA Fuseini.

Since announcing his interest, the philanthropist has initiated several development projects in the constituency, which have gained him massive popularity and support in the constituency. It has positioned him as one of the favourites to win the NDC's parliamentary primaries.