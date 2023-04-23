ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo prays for mercies, peace for nation

Headlines Akufo-Addo prays for mercies, peace for nation
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan, and prayed to Allah (God) to continue “to shower His grace, mercies and peace on our nation”.

“May the Almighty Allah accept our worship, bless us all and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a solidarity message on his Facebook page, on Saturday, April 22, to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, lauded Muslims “for braving the pangs of hunger and thirst for an entire month”.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

In Ghana, the national event was held Saturday, at the Independence Square, Accra, with a congregation of the faithful who prayed for Allah's mercies and blessings.

The ceremony had as Special Guest the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented the President.

“Besides the spiritual attainment of the month, they (Muslims) deserve commendation for the strict disciplinary code that they have adhered to throughout the period,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

He wished all Muslims a blissful and peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr.

Monday, April 24, has been declared a statutory holiday by the Minister of the Interior in view of the Muslim festival being marked on a Saturday.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Authorities in Mayotte are expected to launch Operation Wuambushu 'Take Back' to remove illegal migrants who have settled in slums. By Chafion MADI AFP Migrant fears grow as France eyes clearance of Mayotte shantytown

3 hours ago

Sudanese crowd onto a truck to flee fighting in Khartoum. By - AFP US and France evacuate citizens to escape Sudan battles

14 hours ago

Oliver Barker, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement left and late Major Mahama Flagstaff House killed Major Mahama – Oliver Barker alleges

14 hours ago

Akufo-Addos galamsey-powered 'hanging garden' will be a good tourist attraction — Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s galamsey-powered 'hanging garden' will be a good tourist attraction...

14 hours ago

Adum murder: Married police inspector kissed girlfriend before shooting her to death Adum murder: Married police inspector kissed girlfriend before shooting her to d...

14 hours ago

UPSA dismisses student found flogging colleagues in viral video UPSA dismisses student found flogging colleagues in viral video

14 hours ago

Member of Parliament for the Keta constituency in the Volta region, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey Sea Defence project is permanent solution to tidal wave — Keta MP urges govt to ...

15 hours ago

Members of the armed forces pass out chocolates and flowers to Saudi citizens and other nationals upon their arrival in Jeddah, following their rescue from Sudan. By - SPAAFP Sudan fighting enters 2nd week as evacuations begin

15 hours ago

Dr Gideon Boako leads powerful delegation to mourn with Duayaw-Nkwanta Queen Mother Dr Gideon Boako leads powerful delegation to mourn with Duayaw-Nkwanta Queen Mot...

16 hours ago

Dome-Kwabenya NDC Executives told to stop frustrating Elikplim Akurugu Dome-Kwabenya NDC Executives told to stop frustrating Elikplim Akurugu

Latest: News
body-container-line