'Demons' in NPP government scuttled galamsey fight effort — Seyram Kawor

A Senior Lecturer at the Department of Finance, University of Cape Coast School of Business (UCCSoB), Seyram Kawor has described the damning revelations in the former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology's report as pathetic.

He said the destruction of the environment will affect the financial fortunes of the country.

According to him, 'demons' within the Nana Akufo-Addo's government have derailed the efforts of the President in curtailing the illegal mining menace.

"We're currently running to the IMF for a $3 billion bailout and instead of managing our natural resources prudently, we're not doing so but, rather pillaging and plundering the resources by the minority few which must benefit the majority good", he stated.

The Senior Lecturer further averred that, the country need to chart a new development paradigm. "If the president puts his presidency on the line and some of his own people are behind the illegal mining menace, then it's a worrying signal for the country", he intimated.

Speaking to this reporter on 'Centre Stage' Show on GBC Radio Central, Saturday 22nd April, 2023 he lambasted persons attacking Prof. Frimpong Boateng for naming them and their nefarious activities in the report. "That is interference and I don't know what else to call it", he affirmed.

Seyram Kawor underscored the fact that, looking at the terms of reference of the IMCIM, "If they had not thought about themselves and looked and worked according to the terms of reference of the committee, we would have been better off by now."

"If we destroy our natural resources especially water then, building hospitals would amount to nothing good and something ought to be done by the president about illegal mining", he emphasized.