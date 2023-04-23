ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Demons' in NPP government scuttled galamsey fight effort — Seyram Kawor

Social News 'Demons' in NPP government scuttled galamsey fight effort — Seyram Kawor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A Senior Lecturer at the Department of Finance, University of Cape Coast School of Business (UCCSoB), Seyram Kawor has described the damning revelations in the former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology's report as pathetic.

He said the destruction of the environment will affect the financial fortunes of the country.

According to him, 'demons' within the Nana Akufo-Addo's government have derailed the efforts of the President in curtailing the illegal mining menace.

"We're currently running to the IMF for a $3 billion bailout and instead of managing our natural resources prudently, we're not doing so but, rather pillaging and plundering the resources by the minority few which must benefit the majority good", he stated.

The Senior Lecturer further averred that, the country need to chart a new development paradigm. "If the president puts his presidency on the line and some of his own people are behind the illegal mining menace, then it's a worrying signal for the country", he intimated.

Speaking to this reporter on 'Centre Stage' Show on GBC Radio Central, Saturday 22nd April, 2023 he lambasted persons attacking Prof. Frimpong Boateng for naming them and their nefarious activities in the report. "That is interference and I don't know what else to call it", he affirmed.

Seyram Kawor underscored the fact that, looking at the terms of reference of the IMCIM, "If they had not thought about themselves and looked and worked according to the terms of reference of the committee, we would have been better off by now."

"If we destroy our natural resources especially water then, building hospitals would amount to nothing good and something ought to be done by the president about illegal mining", he emphasized.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Authorities in Mayotte are expected to launch Operation Wuambushu 'Take Back' to remove illegal migrants who have settled in slums. By Chafion MADI AFP Migrant fears grow as France eyes clearance of Mayotte shantytown

3 hours ago

Sudanese crowd onto a truck to flee fighting in Khartoum. By - AFP US and France evacuate citizens to escape Sudan battles

14 hours ago

Oliver Barker, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement left and late Major Mahama Flagstaff House killed Major Mahama – Oliver Barker alleges

14 hours ago

Akufo-Addos galamsey-powered 'hanging garden' will be a good tourist attraction — Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s galamsey-powered 'hanging garden' will be a good tourist attraction...

14 hours ago

Adum murder: Married police inspector kissed girlfriend before shooting her to death Adum murder: Married police inspector kissed girlfriend before shooting her to d...

14 hours ago

UPSA dismisses student found flogging colleagues in viral video UPSA dismisses student found flogging colleagues in viral video

14 hours ago

Member of Parliament for the Keta constituency in the Volta region, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey Sea Defence project is permanent solution to tidal wave — Keta MP urges govt to ...

15 hours ago

Members of the armed forces pass out chocolates and flowers to Saudi citizens and other nationals upon their arrival in Jeddah, following their rescue from Sudan. By - SPAAFP Sudan fighting enters 2nd week as evacuations begin

15 hours ago

Dr Gideon Boako leads powerful delegation to mourn with Duayaw-Nkwanta Queen Mother Dr Gideon Boako leads powerful delegation to mourn with Duayaw-Nkwanta Queen Mot...

16 hours ago

Dome-Kwabenya NDC Executives told to stop frustrating Elikplim Akurugu Dome-Kwabenya NDC Executives told to stop frustrating Elikplim Akurugu

Latest: News
body-container-line