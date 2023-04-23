ModernGhana logo
Victims of internet fraud are not foolish, they're only ignorant about cyber safety tips — Rotimi Onadipe

As part of his organisation's objectives to prevent online dangers in society, the Executive Director of Onadipe Technologies and publisher of internet safety magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday said victims of online scams are not foolish as most people believe.

He said the victims are only ignorant about how to avoid falling victim.

Onadipe disclosed this during his organisation's cyber safety campaign, which took place in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

According to him, the campaign aims to educate internet users worldwide about how to avoid falling victim to cyber crimes, online scams and other criminal activities associated with internet usage.

Onadipe said, "As internet users, there is only one weapon that we can use to protect ourselves from falling victim to cyber crimes and online scams. That weapon is knowledge about the tricks of cyber criminals and how we can avoid falling victim.

"We must be reminded that no one is immune to cyber crimes and frauds. If we don't have knowledge about cyber safety, we will always fall victim to internet fraud and other cyber crimes irrespective of our age, status, intelligence, profession or academic qualification."

"We have heard about many cases where highly experienced fraud experts also fell victim to fraud. Highly influential, intelligent and educated people have also fallen victim to cyber crimes on several occasions. So, falling victim to cybercrime doesn't mean one is foolish or stupid. It's only evidence that one lacks some vital information about cyber safety tips.

"It always sounds strange when people sell their properties, borrow huge sums of money from banks and give their hard-earned money to fraudsters. It is not because they are foolish. They are only ignorant about cyber safety tips and the cyber criminals took advantage of their ignorance to defraud them," he added.

In his concluding statement, Onadipe said "we all have an important role to play in preventing cyber criminals from defrauding us of our hard-earned money," adding that knowledge about cyber safety tips is the solution.

