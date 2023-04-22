ModernGhana logo
Flagstaff House killed Major Mahama – Oliver Barker alleges

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement has accused the presidency of orchestrating the killing of Major Maxwell Mahama.

Major Mahama was lynched Monday, May, 29, 2017 in Central Region to fight illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) operations at Denkyira Obuasi.

Major Mahama was killed at a time government prioritized the fight against galamsey, describing it as a “national crisis” due to the devastating environmental impact.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Barker-Vormawor wrote: “The Flagstaff house killed Major Mahama.”

The accusation follows a recent report making damning revelations about the involvement of high-profile government officials in galamsey activities presented to the Chief of Staff by Prof. Frimpong Boateng.

Speaking at a workshop for traditional leaders in 2017, President Akufo-Addo vowed to put his presidency on the line to curb galamsey.

“I have said it in the Cabinet, I have said it in public, I am putting my presidency on the line in this matter,” the President said.

However, the damning revelation has cast doubts on the government’s commitment to ending the menace.

