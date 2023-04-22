Akufo-Addo’s galamsey-powered 'hanging garden' will be a good tourist attraction — Franklin Cudjoe

ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addos galamsey-powered 'hanging garden' will be a good tourist attraction — Franklin Cudjoe
The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has mocked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's garden in Kyebi which was nearly destroyed due to galamsey activities.

The government's commitment to ending galamsey and protecting the environment has been questioned following the interdiction of several high-profile personalities in a leaked report released by former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

While addressing a two-day workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders in 2017, President Akufo-Addo vowed to put his Presidency on the line to end illegal mining operations in the country.

However, the damning revelations in the recent report have raised concerns about the government's commitment to ending galamsey and protecting the environment. A regional organiser of the NPP in the Eastern Region is reported to have engaged in galamsey activities and destroyed the land to the point of digging the garden of the President for gold.

In reaction, Franklin Cudjoe made a mockery of the situation, suggesting that the garden could be a good tourist attraction that would attract foreigners even more than the highly touted National Cathedral.

“I think tourists from all over the world will pay to visit the President's wonderful 'hanging garden' in his village than see the National Cathedral. Galamseyers prospecting for gold dug around the garden, but it still stands,” he said in a tweet on Saturday, April 22.

