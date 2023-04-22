Adum murder: Married police inspector kissed girlfriend before shooting her to death

Fresh details are emerging from the murder of a young lady in Kumasi, allegedly by her jealous lover who is also a married police officer.

According to the victim's uncle, CCTV footage captured the moment the police officer gave his niece a "Judas kiss" before shooting her.

"From the CCTV cameras, he kissed her before shooting her. One of her friends was also present at the scene and it looked like she was trying to settle the scores between them," the uncle narrated in an interview with the GHPage news portal.

The victim, identified as Maa Adwoa, was allegedly shot five times by her boyfriend, also known as Tacoon, after their romantic relationship went sour.

The incident occurred at Adum Dufie Towers, located within the central business district of Kumasi.

According to sources, the couple had been in a seemingly healthy romantic relationship until Tacoon accused Maa Adwoa of cheating.

Tacoon imposed restrictions on her movements and communication.

In anger, Maa Adwoa opted for a breakup, which reportedly infuriated her jealous lover.

Tacoon warned of dire consequences if Maa Adwoa dare break up with him but the young lady went ahead with her decision.

Tacoon allegedly tracked her down and shot her multiple times, leading to her untimely demise on Thursday, April 20.

Giving an account, another family member stated that Maa Adwoa pleaded with her boyfriend not to kill her after he pulled out the gun from his pocket.

"Whiles having the conversation, the man pulled out the gun and she screamed out and said, 'Ah Tycoon don’t kill me! I don’t have anything doing with the man.' He fired the first shot at her forehead, then two on her chest, and then two on her belly," the family member stated.

"You are married with kids. A whole police inspector. Even when you are married to someone, it is unjustifiable to kill your partner because she has cheated. This is even a mere relationship so what right do you have?" the family member questioned.

The incident has since sparked outrage on social media, with many users mourning the death of the young lady.

The police are currently on a manhunt for the suspect who has since gone into hiding.

Watch the family’s account below;

