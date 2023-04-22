ModernGhana logo
Eid-ul-Fitr: Akufo-Addo wishes Muslims a blissful, peaceful celebration

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
22.04.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Muslim Ummah of Ghana for completing the fasting and prayers in the month of Ramadan.

In a message during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, the President prayed for Allah to listen to the prayers of all Muslims in Ghana and the world at large.

President Akufo-Addo in his short post on Facebook said his wish for Muslims in Ghana is for them to enjoy a blissful and peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr.

“I congratulate the Muslim Ummah of Ghana, and, by extension, the entire Muslim population of the world, for braving the pangs of hunger and thirst for an entire month.

“Besides the spiritual attainment of the month, they deserve commendation for the strict disciplinary code that they have adhered to throughout the period. I pray that Allah accepts our collective prayers, continues to shower his grace, mercies, and peace on our nation, and makes her great and strong.

“I wish all Muslims blissful and peaceful Eid ul-Fitr celebrations,” President Akufo-Addo said.

To conclude his statement, the President prayed that through the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Allah blesses Ghana and makes the country great.

“May the Almighty Allah accept our worship, bless us all and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

