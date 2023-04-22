Ghana National Fire Service to open new fire post at Mole National Park

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced plans to open a new fire post at the Mole National Park at Larabanga in the West Gonja Municipality.

This is contained in a press release issued by the Savannah Regional Fire Command of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The move according to the GNFS is to safeguard the popular national park to ensure the safety of tourists among other things.

“The Savannah Regional Fire Command of the Ghana National Fire Service to establish a Fire Post at the Mole National Park to safeguard the facility by forestalling undesired fires that threaten the lives and safety of Tourists and the existence of the flora and fauna species at the Park,” parts of the release said.

The decision was taken after the Savannah Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Emmanuel Ofori Adjei and his team enjoyed a safari around the Park.

The Manager of the Mole National Park, Mr. Ali Mahama on his part gave the Commander and his team a brief history of the Park in terms of the size and species classification and consented to the collaboration for the Service to set up the fire post at the facility.

He expressed special thanks to the team at the facility who took the Fire Commander and his team to see the biggest elephant and other flora and fauna species at the Park on the safari.