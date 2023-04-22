ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana National Fire Service to open new fire post at Mole National Park

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General News Ghana National Fire Service to open new fire post at Mole National Park
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced plans to open a new fire post at the Mole National Park at Larabanga in the West Gonja Municipality.

This is contained in a press release issued by the Savannah Regional Fire Command of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The move according to the GNFS is to safeguard the popular national park to ensure the safety of tourists among other things.

“The Savannah Regional Fire Command of the Ghana National Fire Service to establish a Fire Post at the Mole National Park to safeguard the facility by forestalling undesired fires that threaten the lives and safety of Tourists and the existence of the flora and fauna species at the Park,” parts of the release said.

The decision was taken after the Savannah Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Emmanuel Ofori Adjei and his team enjoyed a safari around the Park.

The Manager of the Mole National Park, Mr. Ali Mahama on his part gave the Commander and his team a brief history of the Park in terms of the size and species classification and consented to the collaboration for the Service to set up the fire post at the facility.

He expressed special thanks to the team at the facility who took the Fire Commander and his team to see the biggest elephant and other flora and fauna species at the Park on the safari.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Fitr: Emulate Chief Imam — Bawumia to Muslims Eid-ul-Fitr: ‘Emulate Chief Imam’ — Bawumia to Muslims

59 minutes ago

Jubilee House defends Akufo-Addo, says his commitment to fight against galamsey unassailable Jubilee House defends Akufo-Addo, says his commitment to fight against galamsey ...

59 minutes ago

Minerals Commissions prevented IMCIM from perpetuating illegality — Small-scale miners defend S.K. Boafo Minerals Commissions prevented IMCIM from perpetuating illegality — Small-scale ...

59 minutes ago

Full text Presidency responds to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report on illegal mining [Full text] Presidency responds to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report on illegal mi...

2 hours ago

Eid-ul-Fitr: Akufo-Addo wishes Muslims a blissful, peaceful celebration Eid-ul-Fitr: Akufo-Addo wishes Muslims a blissful, peaceful celebration

2 hours ago

Ghana National Fire Service to open new fire post at Mole National Park Ghana National Fire Service to open new fire post at Mole National Park

5 hours ago

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report should have been referred to OSP by now — Sam George Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report should have been referred to OSP by now — Sam Ge...

5 hours ago

IMCIM Report: Akufo-Addo caught with his tail in between his legs — Martin Kpebu IMCIM Report: Akufo-Addo caught with his tail in between his legs — Martin Kpebu

5 hours ago

Frimpong-Boatengs galamsey report is a catalogue of personal grievances – Office of President Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report is a catalogue of personal grievances – Offic...

5 hours ago

Why pull down La Gen Hospital when you're not ready to build a new one – Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo Why pull down La Gen Hospital when you're not ready to build a new one – Mahama ...

Latest: News
body-container-line