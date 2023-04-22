ModernGhana logo
UPSA dismisses student found flogging colleagues in viral video

UPSA dismisses student found flogging colleagues in viral video
The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has dismissed a student, Ms. Mabel Teye-Nomo, from the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Access Course following an allegation of misconduct against her.

In a letter addressed to Ms. Teye-Nomo, the university stated that a Disciplinary Committee was constituted to investigate the said allegation and found the student guilty of abduction and an act of misconduct that brought the name of the University into disrepute.

The Vice-Chancellor, acting as the Chief Disciplinary Officer, upheld the recommendation of the Committee and directed that Ms Teye-Nomo be dismissed from the CIMG Access Course with immediate effect.

The university has also directed Ms. Teye-Nomo to hand over her key to the hostel room and the university's student ID card in her possession to the appropriate university authorities.

This action by the university follows the circulation of two viral videos in which some students of the university were seen lashing other students.

The videos caused outrage on social media, with many calling for swift action to be taken against the perpetrators.

Speaking earlier on the matter, the Registrar of the university, Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, stated that the university has a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct and will take appropriate action to ensure that the culprit be punished and the university remains a safe and conducive environment for all students to learn.

Read a full copy of letter below;

422202332209-otkvn0y442-283b25af-965d-4ca3-a9b6-8c63408ac42e.jpeg

