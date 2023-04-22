Obuasi East District Assembly outline strategies to improve educational outcomes

22.04.2023 LISTEN

The Obuasi East District Assembly through the education directorate has put in place measures to improve teaching and learning in the district.

Aside the provision of educational infrastructure which the Assembly has already demonstrated enough commitment, it has set sight on various interventions to improve the educational sector.

In her sessional address read before the General Assembly on Thursday, 20th April, 2023, the Chief Executive for Obuasi East District, Hon. Faustina Amissah said the interventions put in place are also intended to ensure that results from basic level to senior high school level are improved.

She said the Assembly in collaboration with the Education Directorate has declared 100 days of reading which started in 2022. The program which the Member of Parliament of Obuasi East Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom supported with a public address system has created a tremendous awareness of the reading competencies among pupils in basic 1 and 3 in public schools.

The collaboration between the Assembly and the Education Directorate has birthed the best teachers awards scheme. The DCE believed that the award scheme introduced in 2022 has motivated most teachers in the district and increased their level of commitment to duty.

"The introduction of traditional wear and food day for public schools has brought some level of excitement on the part of pupils in the district whiles other measures such as analyzing and discussing the 2022 BECE for the district between private and public schools, school by school, subject by subject have brought some level of competition among schools and subject teachers," she stated.

100 youth from Obuasi East selected to start training under YOUSTART

The Obuasi East District recorded 1,566 youth who have been registered on the portal of the Ghana Enterprises Agency as part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills program.

YouStart is a vehicle through which Government intends to provide funding and technical support to youth and youth-led businesses that fall within this category to assist them start, build and grow their own businesses.

Hon. Amissah revealed that a total of 100 youth in the district have been selected to start training under the program.

The sessional address presented an opportunity for the DCE to again reflect on achievements in key sectors of the economy of the district including health, agriculture and revenue mobilization.

Communal violence high in Obuasi East

The Presiding Member of the district Hon. Jeff Adjei bemoaned the increasing spate of communal violence or crime in the district especially during wake keepings.

Speaking with the media after the General Assembly meeting, Hon Adjei said the situation if not checked could spell doom for the district. He however called on the Police service to intervene to stem the tide.

"It is worrying that most of the people involved in gang violence are the youth. We have petitioned the police to intervene by arresting them to serve as deterrent to others," he emphasised.