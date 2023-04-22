ModernGhana logo
Dr Gideon Boako leads powerful delegation to mourn with Duayaw-Nkwanta Queen Mother

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
Social News
The Economic Adviser and Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, on Friday, 21st April 2023 led a powerful delegation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tano North Constituency to mourn with the Queen Mother and the traditional authorities over the demise of the paramount Chief of the area, Nana Boakye Tromo III.

In brief remarks, Dr Boako said the news of the death of the paramount chief saddened him, hence the decision to commiserate with the family. He also assured the people that the government and the party will give them the needed support in such a difficult moment.

Nana Boakye Bonsu, the Akwamuhene for the Traditional Council, who spoke on behalf of the Queen Mother, indicated that Dr Boako has proven to be a trustworthy politician whom they can rely upon and therefore urged him to continue with his good works.

He explained that the late paramount chief died after a short illness and the council is yet to fix a date for his one-week celebration and subsequent funeral.

In accordance with tradition, the Council has ordered the closure of stores, shops, drinking spots, restaurants and markets in the Duayaw-Nkwanta township until further notice.

Members of the Dr Boako-led delegation included Constituency Executives who were led by Mr Kakari Apau, Hon Osei Kwadwo, Mr Kwadwo Bonsu, Mrs Emelia Konadu, Madam Adwoa Fosua (Ahafo regional women's organizer), Lawyer Onua Francis, scores of polling station executives, sympathisers among other high profile personalities.

