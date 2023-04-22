Prof. Mills' DCE constructs classroom block for twin communities in Agona East District

Former District Chief Executive for Agona East under the late Professor John Fifi Atta Mill's administration, Hon. Martin Luther Obeng last Monday handed over a fully furnished 6-unit ultra-modern classroom block to the Agona East District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to enable children in Domoki and Brahakekum have easy access to quality education.

The classroom block comes with an office for the headteacher, store room and a computer room.

Children from the communities had to walk for over five kilometres before attending school at Gomoa Oateipirow and Agona Swedru respectively on daily basis, a situation that was affecting effective teaching and learning.

It was based on the above issues that compelled the former District Chief Executive to solicit funds to construct a befitting classroom block for the communities.

At a ceremony to officially hand over the school to the Ghana Education Service, Hon. Martin Luther Obeng recounted the passion that drove him to construct the school for the communities indicating that every child in the country ought to have easy access to education without hindrance.

"I started construction of this classroom block during the Covid-19 era and people can imagine the stress we went through to finish the building. My vision and mission is to ensure that formal education becomes accessible to every child of school going age in the Agona East District.

"I thanked the late Nana Kobina Asiedu Botwe II, Chief of Agona Swedru at that time for giving me free acres of land for the school project. Am grateful to him wherever he is now. May the Lord accept him into his blossom.

"Am therefore proud to be associated with this historic building which people in these communities never dreamt of it in the short possible time. I want to appeal to the Agona East District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, the Assembly Member for the Electoral Area as well as opinion leaders to carry out the culture of maintenance on the edifice to last longer.

"I will continue to provide other needed facilities like toilet and decent canteen to attract children from far and near to the school. I also wished to urge parents in the beneficiary communities to encourage their children to attend school here rather than walking for longer distances to attend school elsewhere in the far-away communities. This school had been brought to your doorsteps so kindly take advantage of it to enable children attain a higher height in education," Hon Martin Luther Obeng stated.

He gave assurance that he will personally sponsor graduates from the school who would like to further their education at the tertiary level and even beyond.

The Agona East District Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Thomas Koffie who received the keys to the classrooms thanked the former DCE for his kind gesture and effort.

He disclosed that enough teachers have been posted to the school adding that the Directorate had no excuse to deny children in the vicinity access to formal education.

The Spokesperson for the Twin Communities, Mr. Jerry Gbordzoetor on behalf of the Chiefs and people praised Hon. Martin Luther Obeng for the God-sent project.

He however appealed to the Agona East District Assembly, the Former DCE and the MP for Agona East, Hon. Queenster Maame Pokua to as a matter of urgency construct bridges on the roads that link to the school to avoid flooding which may hinder the children from attending school in case of heavy downpour associated with flooding.

Present were the Agona East Constituency Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Oscar Mensah and some of his Constituency Executives.