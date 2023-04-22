IMCIM Report: Akufo-Addo caught with his tail in between his legs — Martin Kpebu

22.04.2023 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , has been caught with his tail in between his legs, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has observed.

The known Akufo-Addo critic said Karma is only dealing with the President because he believes the report by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng on the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) would have been kept under wraps like other indicting reports if it had not been leaked.

Speaking on The Keypoints on TV3/3FM on Saturday, April 22, lawyer Kpebu prayed for God’s blessings for Prof Frimpong-Boateng for writing the 36-page report and Kevin Taylor, particularly, for leaking it.

“In a democracy, you need people to leak reports,” he lauded, underscoring how the President he has come to know, would have shelved the entire report.

“As for the President, he was interested in shielding his appointees that was why he was keeping the report,” he alleged. ‘Foolish case’

He said President Akufo-Addo was only going to treat the report as a normal one as he has come to know him.

“He was going to treat it as a foolish case.”

Lawyer Kpebu says the report demands a Commission of Inquiry to be set up to look into the allegations contained in it thereof because it has become a matter of national interest.

He said in the likely situation President Akufo-Addo fails to set up the Commission, Parliament and the Council of State can do so as stipulated in the 1992 Constitution.

He said a Commission of Inquiry will afford all persons cited in the report the opportunity to have their say.

Other than that, he opines, the matter will die a natural death just like other matters because President Akufo-Addo “is not interested in fighting corruption”.

“The President has been caught with his tail in between his legs. Karma is dealing with him.”

—3news.com