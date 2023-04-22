Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report should have been referred to OSP by now — Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Sam Nartey George has expressed shock at the content of the report written by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng on the activities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP says the stature of the respected cardio surgeon ought to influence leadership to take the 36-page report more seriously.

“This is something that should have been referred to the Special Prosecutor by now,” he stated.

Sam George was speaking on TV3‘s The Keypoints on Saturday, April 22 as the report came up for discussion.

The report, intercepted by 3news.com, indicts past and present government officials in the degradation caused to the environment across the country by the illegal mining.

Some of the government officials cited in the report are Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Mafo, New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko , former NPP lawmaker Joseph Albert Quarm and Kwadwo Osei Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, who died on July 1, 2020 as the Forestry Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Ningo-Prampram lawmaker expressed surprise how the Chief of Staff or the President has not called any of the persons cited in the report.

He said it is so damning that even the President’s garden in Keybi, his hometown, was destroyed by an NPP youth organiser who was excavating for gold in the town.

—3news.com