Goodwill Message from Accra Grushie Chief to Muslims

22.04.2023

The Greater Accra Paramount Chief of Grushie, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Mojo has congratulated Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and the completion of the Ramadan fasting.

The Grushie Chief called on fellow Muslims to practice the teachings of the celebration, which is sharing with poor and less privileged ones as Muslims across the world mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

He urged Muslims to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence. He urged them to also remain tolerant of other religious organisations in the country.

Chief Ibrahim Mojo revealed that Ramadan teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers, and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quran.

He appealed to all Muslims especially the youth to continue with the good deeds they exhibited during Ramadan and reflect them in their everyday life activities.

The Greater Accra Paramount Chief of Grushie uses the Eid-ul- Fitr celebration to commend his subjects, members of his council and Muslims across the country for their peaceful co-existence and commitment to the growth and development of the Grushie Community in Ghana.