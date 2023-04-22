South African High Commission expresses keen interest in Africa Monologue Challenge

The South African High Commission in Ghana has expressed a keen interest in supporting the South African finalist of the Africa Monologue Challenge Refilwe Maitisa, following a meeting with the organizers of the competition.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National film authority, MK Casting, and the African Chamber of Content Producers.

The South African team was represented by Mr. Thando Dalamba; Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Mzwakhe Lubisi; Counsellor Economic and Mr. Stephen Kotey; Marketing officer of the South African High Commission.

The Africa Monologue Challenge is a competition that aims to showcase the best of African acting talent, and position them strategically in rebranding the image of Africa. The competition is open to actors from across the continent and the diaspora, providing an opportunity for them to demonstrate their skills and abilities in a variety of monologues.

During the meeting, the organizers requested the support of the South African High Commission in Ghana for the South African finalist of the competition. They highlighted the importance of promoting the competition's values of African unity and talent and supporting the finalist in the process.

The South African High Commission expressed their commitment to promoting African talent and culture, stating that the Africa Monologue Challenge was an important initiative in this regard. They pledged to find a way to support the South African finalist and promote the competition's values.

"We are thrilled to hear about the Africa Monologue Challenge and the opportunity it presents for African actors to showcase their talent," said the Deputy High Commissioner. "We believe that this competition is an important initiative that highlights the best of African culture and talent. We don’t have to wait till our finalist has become a known brand before we try to associate her with the country. South Africa as a country believe in supporting great initiatives and talents, and we will find a way to support our own"

The organizers of the Africa Monologue Challenge expressed their gratitude for the support shown by the South African High Commission. They praised the Commission's commitment to promoting African talent and culture and said they looked forward to working together to showcase the best of African acting talent.

Mr. Mawuko Kuadzi; CEO of MK Casting commended the High Commission for their pan-African interests and in expressing interest in the competition. "Any support from the South African High Commission will be very valuable to the Africa Monologue Challenge.

"The commitment of the South African nation to promoting African talent and culture is in line with the values of our competition. We are excited to work together to showcase the best of African acting talent", he said.

Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers, Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin stated that Refilwe Maitisa the South African Finalist is representing the entire South African people in the competition. He therefore urged the South African community to give her all the necessary support she needs to excel in the challenge.

The representative of the National Film Authority, Michelle Burgesson-Dove; Assistant Business Development Officer of the NFA expressed the desire of the government of Ghana to collaborate with other African countries to develop the African film industry through the National film authority.

She reiterated the importance of the Africa Monologue Challenge to the creative industry of Africa and encouraged the South African High Commission to give their full support in making the event a memorable one in the African Entertainment and development calendar.

The Africa Monologue Challenge promises to be one of the most significant events in the African entertainment industry. The final event will host ten finalists from seven African countries and the United Kingdom in Accra Ghana on 27th May 2023.

Source: Ghana Chamber of Content Producers