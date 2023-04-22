Prove I'm a galamseyer or I sue you – Lord Commey dares Prof. Frimpong Boateng

22.04.2023 LISTEN

The Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr Lord Commey, has dared former minister of science, environment, technology and innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng to prove he is involved in illegal mining.

He said failure to prove his allegations will compel him to resort to legal means to clear his name.

In a 37-page report, Prof Frimpong Boateng, who chaired the inter-ministerial committee on illegal mining (IMCIM) named Mr Commey, among others, as some of the galamseyers at the Jubilee House.

“There are appointees in the Jubilee House that are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace. Examples are Lord Commey, Charles Nii Teiko, and Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa)", the renowned heart surgeon said.

Mr Commey, however, denied the allegation in a press statement, saying he “never engaged in or supported illegal mining as contained in the said report".

Read Mr Lord Commey's full statement below:

RE: REPORT ON THE WORK OF THE IMCIM SO FAR AND THE WAY FORWARD

My attention has been drawn to a 37-page report purported to have been written by the former Minister for Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng who was Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM).

The report said to have been submitted to the Chief of Staff (CoS) cites me as an example of persons supporting or engaging in illegal mining.

“There are appointees in the Jubilee House that are doing or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace. Examples are Lord Commey, Charles Nii Teiko, and Frank Asiedu Bekoe (Protozoa)".

For purposes of setting the records straight, I wish to state without shred of doubt that I have never engaged in or supported illegal mining as contained in the said report.

There is no point prior, during and after the appointment of the said minister have I called, text or even assigned anyone to seek favour in respect of engaging in illegal mining to warrant his unsubstantiated allegations against me.

I, therefore, challenge him to prove beyond reasonable doubt, claims I was either promoting or engaging in illegal mining or I would use available legal means to protect my hard-won reputation.

Until proven otherwise, I would urge all to treat the claims of Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng with the contempt they deserve.

God Bless our homeland Ghana

Lord Commey

Director of Operations at the Presidency