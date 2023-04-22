ModernGhana logo
If your boyfriend doesn’t beat or slap you, consider yourself a side chick – Lady argues [VIDEO]

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A young Nigerian lady has sparked outrage on social media with her controversial statement that domestic violence is a measure of a committed and dedicated relationship.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady argues that any man who doesn't beat his woman doesn't truly love her.

She goes on to tell women who feel they are being pampered because their partners are not physically abusive to consider themselves as side chicks.

According to her, someone who loves you will be pained and violently react when provoked.

"If your boyfriend doesn't beat or slap you when you provoke him, my dear sister, you're the side chick. Nothing you do hurts him. I come in peace; please don't drag me," she said.

Meanwhile, domestic violence remains a serious issue that affects millions of people around the world, and it is never acceptable in any form.

