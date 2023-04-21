ModernGhana logo
Oppong Nkrumah denies plotting downfall of Prof. Frimpong Boateng over fight galamsey

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has denied accusations that he orchestrated a plot to bring down the former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over his fight against illegal mining in the country also known as galamsey.

In a statement released on April 21, 2023, Mr Nkrumah rejected allegations made by Prof. Boateng in a 37-page report presented to the Chief of Staff.

The report made various damning allegations against some government and political officials who undermined the former Boateng's efforts in clamping down on illegal mining in the country.

Mr Nkrumah stated that the accusations were baseless and a deliberate attempt to court public disaffection against his person.

He affirmed his admiration for Boateng's public-spirited works and called for reflection on his actions.

“Over the years, I had nothing but great admiration for Prof Boateng’s public-spirited works and as an inspirational citizen. I feel gravely offended over the false claims he has made and the hurtful conclusions he has sought to exact about me precisely because of the great esteem in which I have held him.

“I trust that in the coming months and years, he will reflect deeply upon his own actions and comments which have led to his challenges. He should kindly leave me out of his personal fights. I am utterly disappointed, but I forgive him,” the statement said.

